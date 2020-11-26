Left Menu
Development News Edition

We know little of them but it is no advantage SC East Bengal: Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas admitted they know little of new entrants SC East Bengal but said it doesn't give their opponents the advantage ahead of their much-anticipated Indian Super League derby clash here on Friday.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:57 IST
We know little of them but it is no advantage SC East Bengal: Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas admitted they know little of new entrants SC East Bengal but said it doesn't give their opponents the advantage ahead of their much-anticipated Indian Super League derby clash here on Friday. ATKMB started off their ISL campaign with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters while for SC East Bengal the derby will be their opening match of the tournament.

Little is known about the red and gold brigade that has been built from the scratch by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler just a month before the start following their dramatic ISL entry. "We have information about Fowler's last job in Australia with Brisbane (Roar). I had to see their performance, behavior, system and many things but the information we have is little," Habas said on the eve of the match.

The Spaniard, however, disagreed that it's advantage SC East Bengal. "Maybe it's good that we played a match and maybe it's better for East Bengal because we don't know how East Bengal plays. It's something that we have to accept in a competition. For me, it's not an advantage (for East Bengal)," said Habas.

"I don't worry. We have to respect all the teams. Maximum respect to all the opponents and play good football." For Habas, winning is an obsession and the Spaniard is all focused on getting three points from the season's first derby here on Friday. Traditional rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will clash in top-flight ISL for the first time ever since their mergers with ATK and Shree Cement respectively.

"It's important but you never know what is the most important match in your career. I coached Bolivia (in Copa America). All matches are different and now for me I have the maximum concentration to win (against East Bengal). This is my obsession," Habas said. "I think the derby is a special match but only for a week before and after the match. It's an important match for me because I know what the intensity is in Kolkata and what it (Kolkata derby) means for Kolkata supporters.

"I think the pressure is on both the teams. You have 90 minutes to execute your concept and idea of play. I don't know what the scoreline will be." Finishing seemed a concern for ATKMB against Kerala as Roy Krishna failed to convert as many as three chances in the first half. "It's natural that the performance of players after seven months' (break) is not perfect. We need time but I am very happy with the performance of the central department (midfield)," Habas said.

"We are training for the match. I need my players ready for the match, notafter the match. This is the idea. I want them to compete well in the match." The match may see the dream combination of Roy Krishna and David Williams up front. The Aussie was not picked in the starting XI against Kerala. But Habas remained tightlipped.

"I don't know. I have to talk to the players before the match. They know what is the first XI a day before and the match plan will be explained to the players," he said. Giving an update on Michael Soosairaj's injury, Habas said the winger would need more time and may be fit for India's World Cup qualifiers in March.

"For us, it's a disaster because Soosairaj is a good player and a good person. In my opinion, Soosairaj can play with the (Indian) national team. This injury is a big one but life continues and football continues and we hope Soosairaj recovers quickly," he signed off..

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sporting fraternity has lost a genius in Maradona, his void will be hard to fill: Kohli

We have lost a genius and his void can never be filled, India cricket team captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday, paying rich tributes to the departed Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday at h...

Three killed, over 1,000 trees uprooted in TN as Nivar crosses coast near Pondy

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry. Subsequently, ...

UK PM Johnson appoints new chief of staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.The Prime Minister has today appointed Dan Rosenfield as his chief of staff, a statemen...

Bombay HC refuses to stay merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay Lakshmi Vilas Banks LVB merger with DBS Bank India Ltd which will be effective from November 27. A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav was hearing petitions filed by a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020