Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Soccer-ASEAN club competition launch pushed back to 2022

“As we begin to regroup, it became clear that having to launch the ACC in a much-reduced format, within what we know will be a heavily congested season, would not be in the best interests of the event or our members.”

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:46 IST
Soccer-Soccer-ASEAN club competition launch pushed back to 2022

South East Asian football officials have delayed the launch of a new flagship regional club competition until 2022, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) said on Thursday, with the prospect of a congested calendar next year prompting the decision.

The ASEAN Club Championship (ACC), which was due to feature 12 teams from around the region and promises a first prize of $500,000, was slated to kick off earlier this year but plans were put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After initially shifting the event to 2021, the AFF has now decided to delay the competition further as a result of the postponement of other events, including Asia’s World Cup qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022 and the AFF Suzuki Cup.

“Several countries will have additional local issues to contend with, which may add further to the congestion,” AFF president Khiev Sameth said in a statement. “With all this in mind, together with the overall uncertainty that still remains about any dates in 2021, we have decided with our partners to move the launch of the ACC to 2022.

“The ACC is a key pillar of our regional development strategy and we’ve agreed that a move to 2022 is the right decision at this stage," he added. “As we begin to regroup, it became clear that having to launch the ACC in a much-reduced format, within what we know will be a heavily congested season, would not be in the best interests of the event or our members.”

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, after an ultimatum expired for Tigrayan forces to surrender.The government had given the Tigray Peo...

Ind vs Aus: Bumrah and Shami's workload will be managed, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has often spoken about workload management and he once again made it clear on the eve of the opening ODI against Australia that the workload of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will be closely monitor...

India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said digital infrastructure has become indispensable to the functioning of society and India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025. Addressing a virtual event or...

Berlin plans six vast COVID-19 vaccination centres handling 4,000 people a day

Berlin is racing to open six mass vaccination centres capable of handling up to 4,000 people per day by mid-December, the project coordinator told Reuters on Thursday, as the city waits for authorities to approve the first vaccines.An empty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020