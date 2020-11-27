Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in 1st ODI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first One Day International (ODI) here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The much-anticipated India's tour of Australia will get underway as both sides lock horns in the first of the three-match ODI series. India begin their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign as the men in Blue resume international cricket.

The first two games of the ODI series will be played in Sydney with the action shifting to Canberra for the final game. India last played ODI cricket earlier this year in New Zealand, where they lost all three matches.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini. (ANI)