Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haeal launches co-branded Turmeric Sanitizer and Hand Wash in association with Kerala Blasters football club

KOCHI, India, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haeal, a wellness FMCG brand from Kerala launched co-branded ayurvedic personal care products in association with Kerala blasters, one of India's top-rated football club. "It gives us immense happiness that our supporters can now be benefitted from their quality, naturally sourced, and affordable wellness products," he adds.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-11-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 10:32 IST
Haeal launches co-branded Turmeric Sanitizer and Hand Wash in association with Kerala Blasters football club

KOCHI, India, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haeal, a wellness FMCG brand from Kerala launched co-branded ayurvedic personal care products in association with Kerala blasters, one of India's top-rated football club. This unique new line of products in the ayurvedic category which includes hand sanitizers, hand washes, and shower gels, are all infused with the added benefits of turmeric and other natural ingredients. The co-branded products will sport the club's 'Yellow' in recognition of the brand identity of Kerala Blasters FC and in dedication to the team's fans. The color 'Yellow' also highlights the use of turmeric in the co-branded products. Haeal is also the official Sponsor of Kerala Blasters for this season of the Indian Super League and the association started in October 2020. As official sponsor, the logo of Haeal has featured on the backside of the Official jersey of the club that will be donned by the players for the season.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Rahul Mamman, Director, Haeal, said: "Kerala Blasters is the most exciting franchise in the ISL and we are delighted to be partnering with a team that symbolizes the brand values and high-quality association with Haeal. It gives us immense pleasure to be an Official Sponsor of the Blasters, the pride of Kerala. As part of our brand marketing strategy, Haeal looks forward to a long-term win-win partnership with KBFC, and wishes the team a tremendously successful season." "Physical wellness is fundamental to on-field performance. We are proud to have partnered with Haeal, a young and enterprising brand that focuses on an individual's holistic wellbeing and promotes happiness in healing, using the power of nature," says Nikhil Bhardwaj, Co-Owner, Kerala Blasters FC. "It gives us immense happiness that our supporters can now be benefitted from their quality, naturally sourced, and affordable wellness products," he adds. About Haeal: Founded in 2015, Haeal was formed with an objective to incorporate the best of natural and modern medicine to manufacturing wellness products that will improve the way we care for ourselves and our homes. Haeal believe in using natural ingredient with a modern formulation to improve the efficacy of any action that we desire.

About Kerala Blasters Football Club: Kerala Blasters Football Club is an Indian professional football club based in Kochi, Kerala, that competes in the Indian Super League, the top tier of Indian football. The club was established on 24 May 2014 and is one of the most widely supported clubs in Asia. The club plays home games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Each season since the club's founding, Kerala Blasters have held the record for the highest league attendance. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343294/Haeal_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343295/Haeal_Kerala_Blasters_Products.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India says meeting Nepal’s vaccine requirement would be priority

India on Friday assured the people of Nepal that once it rolls out a vaccine against COVID-19, meeting their requirement will be a priority for New Delhi, amid a spike of the deadly disease in the Himalayan nation. Foreign Secretary Harsh V...

Manappuram Finance manager held in connection with Rs 20cr robbery at IIFL branch: Police

The manager of a branch of Manappuram Finance Ltd has been detained in connection with the robbery of gold and valuables, worth around Rs 20 crore, from a branch of IIFL in Cuttack, a senior police officer said on Friday. He is being questi...

Kangana bungalow demolition smacks of malice, says High Court

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranauts bungalow here smacks of malafide and was done to cause substantial loss to the actor, and quashed the demolition ...

New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against West Indies

New Zealand won the toss and fielded Friday in the series-opening Twenty20 international against the West Indies. With no community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, fans filled the Eden Park stadium as international cricket resumed in New ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020