Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afridi cleared to play Galle Gladiators' opening LPL match

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been allowed to end his quarantine early and will feature for Galle Gladiators in their opening Lanka Premier League (LPL) match against Jaffna Stallions on Friday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:04 IST
Afridi cleared to play Galle Gladiators' opening LPL match
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been allowed to end his quarantine early and will feature for Galle Gladiators in their opening Lanka Premier League (LPL) match against Jaffna Stallions on Friday. Afridi had missed his flight to Sri Lanka on Monday. The all-rounder then arrived on Tuesday and took an antibody test soon, as he had tested positive for coronavirus in June this year.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, on Friday, the results from this test confirmed that Afridi had antibodies to the virus, and as such, is not at risk of spreading Covid-19. Tournament director Ravin Wickramaratne confirmed that Afridi had been cleared by the LPL's medical staff.

The former Pakistan skipper had completed three days of isolation and will now no longer be required to undergo quarantine for another four days. The inaugural edition of LPL kicked off on Thursday with a day-night contest that went down the wire. Colombo Kings defeated Kandy Tuskers by four runs in the Super Over. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Britain presses on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid questions over trial dataBritain gave AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine a vote of confidence on Friday when it asked its regulator to assess ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Americans defy pandemic, political leaders to travel for ThanksgivingAmericans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of t...

Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border after braving water canons, clashing with police

After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday from the Tikri border after the Delhi Police granted them permission to hold peaceful protest at the city...

When the circus can't leave town - French family show stranded in Belgian car park

The exotic animals are confined to small paddocks, the acrobats have been grounded, and the clowns arent able to make an audience laugh anymore.The coronavirus has brought the curtain down on the Zavatelli Circus, at least for the time bein...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020