England's ODI series against Netherlands postponed to 2022 due to Covid-19

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) have decided to postpone the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODI series scheduled for end of May 2021 to May 2022. "The continuing uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the far-reaching consequences pertaining to the staging of the three matches were the reason for further consultation between the KNCB and ECB," ECB said in a statement.

"The prospect of having to play these matches with hardly any or no spectators at all was not a viable option for the KNCB, and the ECB showed their understanding of this situation," it added. The world champions were scheduled to visit the Netherlands to play the 50-over series next year. Now, the series is postponed till 2022 and Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, feels that fans will be allowed to stadiums when these matches will be played.

"It is disappointing that we are unable to play the Netherlands in May in what would be England's first visit to Holland. Hopefully, with the prospect of crowds returning to sport soon, we can rearrange the three matches in 2022 and showcase international cricket to capacity crowds. I am sure many fans will want to travel across from England and be part of this historic ODI series," he said. (ANI)