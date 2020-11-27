Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia beat India by 66 runs in 1st ODI

India made a dismal start to their tour of Australia, losing the first ODI by 66 runs here on Friday. Electing to bat, Australia posted an imposing 374 for six with skipper Aaron Finch and top batsman Steve Smith smashing hundreds. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Hardik Pandya (90) scored fifties but India were eventually restricted to 308 for 8.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:43 IST
Australia beat India by 66 runs in 1st ODI

India made a dismal start to their tour of Australia, losing the first ODI by 66 runs here on Friday. Electing to bat, Australia posted an imposing 374 for six with skipper Aaron Finch and top batsman Steve Smith smashing hundreds.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Hardik Pandya (90) scored fifties but India were eventually restricted to 308 for 8. Brief Scores: Australia: 374 for 6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, David Warner 69, Mohammed Shami 3/59). India: 308 for 8 in 50 overs (Hardik Pandya 90, Shikhar Dhawan 74; Josh Hazlewood 3/55, Adam Zampa 4/54).

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harassed over marriage, girl sets herself ablaze, dies

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly being harassed by a man who wanted to marry her died on Friday after she set herself on fire in Uttar Pradeshs Amethi district, police said. According to a complaint, Zamin, alias Bablu, who is presently...

Motor racing-Hamilton sets early practice pace in Bahrain

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Fridays opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who completed a one-two for Mercedes. The Briton, who equalled Michael Schumachers record...

Vistara to operate Mumbai-London flights thrice a week from Jan 16

Vistara on Friday said it will operate flights on the Mumbai-London route thrice a week from January 16 onward using its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Currently, the full-service carrier is operating flights on the Delhi-London rout...

GDP contraction slows to 7.5 per cent in Q2, India officially enters recession

The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July to September quarter Q2 FY21, government data showed here on Friday. Though this is a rebound from the earlier quarter but with this contraction Indian economy has hit technical rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020