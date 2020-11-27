Left Menu
Rugby-Fullback Matiashvili returns from injury to bolster Georgia v Ireland

Maisashvili has included two uncapped players on the bench, 20-year-old scrumhalf Mikheil Alania and teenage fullback David Niniashvili. Georgia have yet to score a point in the Autumn Nations Cup, going down 40-0 to England and losing 18-0 in the wet to Wales last weekend.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:37 IST
Soso Matiashvili returns at fullback as one of six changes for struggling Georgia ahead of their final Autumn Nations Cup Group A game against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday. Matiashvili sat out the earlier defeats by England and Wales but returns to the starting line-up along with Tamaz Mchedlidze, who moves from the bench to the wing as the side seeks more attacking threat.

Coach Levan Maisashvili has also changed four members of the forward pack, with Shalva Mamukashvili coming in at hooker between props Mikheil Nariashvili and Beka Gigashvili. There is an all-new second row as Nodar Cheishvili returns from injury to start alongside Lasha Jaiani, with Kote Mikautadze failing to recover from a rib injury sustained against Wales.

Tornike Jalagonia is a change at flank and packs down at the back of the scrum with Beka Saginadze and number eight Beka Gorgadze. Maisashvili has included two uncapped players on the bench, 20-year-old scrumhalf Mikheil Alania and teenage fullback David Niniashvili.

Georgia have yet to score a point in the Autumn Nations Cup, going down 40-0 to England and losing 18-0 in the wet to Wales last weekend. Georgia team:

Backs: 15. Soso Matiashvili (28 caps, 152 points), 14. Akaki Tabutsadze (5 caps, 30 points), 13. Giorgi Kveseladze (27 caps, 20 points), 12. Merab Sharikadze (69 caps, 60 points, Captain), 11. Tamaz Mchedlidze (59 caps, 35 points), 10. Tedo Abzhandadze (18 caps, 104 points), 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze (54 caps, 40 points) Forwards: 1. Mikheil Nariashvili (64 caps, 10 points), 2. Shalva Mamukashvili (76 caps, 50 points), 3. Beka Gigashvili(16 caps, 5 points), 4. Nodar Cheishvili (26 caps), 5. Lasha Jaiani (4 caps), 6. Beka Saginadze (15 caps, 5 points), 7. Tornike Jalagonia (2 caps), 8. Beka Gorgadze (30 caps, 40 points)

Replacements: 16. Giorgi Chkoidze (12 caps, 5 points), 17. Lexo Kaulashvili (3 caps), 18. Giorgi Melikidze (20 caps, 5 points), 19. Giorgi Javakhia (3 caps), 20. Mikheil Gachechiladze (10 caps, 10 points); 21. Mikheil Alania (*), 22. Demur Tapladze (4 caps, 5 points), 23. David Niniashvili (*).

