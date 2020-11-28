T20 journeyman Lamichhane tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
One of T20 cricket's well-known journeymen, Sandeep Lamichhane has tested positive for COVID-19, the Nepalese leg-spinner said on Saturday, less than two weeks before the start of Big Bash League in which he'd signed to play for Hobart Hurricanes.

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 28-11-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 11:22 IST
One of T20 cricket's well-known journeymen, Sandeep Lamichhane has tested positive for COVID-19, the Nepalese leg-spinner said on Saturday, less than two weeks before the start of Big Bash League in which he'd signed to play for Hobart Hurricanes. The 20-year-old cricketer, who also turns out for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, confirmed the news on social media.

"Its my sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now. If all goes well, I will return to the field again. Keep me in your prayers," he tweeted. Lamichhane has performed exceedingly well in the Australian T20 competition, forming a strong combination at the Melbourne Stars with Australian limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa. However, despite a successful season with Melbourne Stars, Lamichhane preferred to sign for the Hurricanes for the upcoming season, strengthening the Tasmanian franchise squad in its hopes of securing a maiden BBL title.

Lamichhane, who has represented Nepal's national team in the game's shortest format, has also played in T20 competitions in Pakistan, West Indies and Canada. He is the first player from Nepal to bag an IPL contract and has been with Delhi Capitals since 2018. Lamichhane, however, did not play a single game during the 13th season of IPL that concluded in the UAE earlier this month.

