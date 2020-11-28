Left Menu
ISL 7: East Bengal coach Fowler assures improvement after glimpse of promise

SC East Bengal's first match in the Indian Super League (ISL) may not have gone as per plan, but there were things head coach Robbie Fowler can be happy about despite suffering a 0-2 defeat against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on Friday.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 28-11-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 13:30 IST
SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal's first match in the Indian Super League (ISL) may not have gone as per plan, but there were things head coach Robbie Fowler can be happy about despite suffering a 0-2 defeat against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on Friday. The Red and Golds were the last side to enter the seventh ISL season and had the least preparation time. Given that Fowler was helming a revamped squad that had relatively less time to gel, many had expected ATKMB to dominate their opponents. However, SCEB surprised the naysayers from the first whistle.

The scoreline may show a comprehensive defeat for SCEB but the game was much closer than it suggested. They outplayed the Mariners in the first half and dominated possession. However, a goal eluded them thanks to their lack of sharpness in front of the goal. "I'm not satisfied with the result. Performance-wise, we were okay. For a team that has been together for two-and-a-half weeks, I think we put in a good performance," Fowler said after the game.

"There was not much in between us (and them). We're talking about a team who were champions last year and we more than matched them at times, especially in the first half, where we put in a great performance," he added. In football, tables can turn around real quick. Fowler's team learned that the hard way in the second half. Both sides fashioned chances but in the end, it was ATKMB that converted them and sealed the three points.

The lack of match fitness was a factor behind SCEB failing to maintain the momentum that they had in the first half. "It was our first game and they had already played a game. Fitness-wise, they were a bit sharper than us, maybe towards the end," Fowler said.

Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann were among the East Bengal players who impressed in the defeat. And when ready with a full fit squad, fans could expect Fowler's side to improve after glimpses of promise in their opener. "It's not been the most ideal preparation," he said. "But we've accepted it, adapted to it. We were incredibly late coming here, so we have not trained together. But the way we played, we proved we can get better and better. We are new, we have been together for a short space of time but we move on," said Fowler.

SC East Bengal will next lock horns with Mumbai City FC on December 1. (ANI)

