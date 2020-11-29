Sports News Roundup: 49ers may need new venue for December; Lawrence stars in return for No.3 Clemson and more

Left Menu
NFL: 49ers may need new venue for December home games amid COVID-19 curbs The San Francisco 49ers may have to find a stadium to host their upcoming home games in December after the Santa Clara County on Saturday announced new regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

The San Francisco 49ers may have to find a stadium to host their upcoming home games in December after the Santa Clara County on Saturday announced new regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Santa Clara County, which houses the 49ers' Levi's Stadium, said all recreational activities, including contact sports, will be prohibited until Dec. 21 in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Top 25 football roundup: Lawrence stars in return for No. 3 Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who hadn't played in a game since Oct. 24, returned with a flourish Saturday, passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Clemson routed visiting Pittsburgh 52-17. Lawrence missed two games, including the team's 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, while in quarantine for COVID-19. Expected to be the No. 1 selection in next year's NFL draft, he completed 26 of 37 passes for the Tigers (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 billion: media

This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), organisers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government were forced to put off the Games for a year in March as the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world.

NFL: Team facilities to be closed in response to COVID-19 surge

The NFL decided to prohibit in-person team activities on Monday and Tuesday given rising COVID-19 cases around the country and because a number of players celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving with out-of-town guests. The new measures were announced in a league-wide memo posted on the NFL's website late on Friday, a day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, and do not apply to the four teams scheduled to play on Monday or Tuesday.

Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

Mike Tyson showed age has not robbed him of his power as the former heavyweight champion, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw. While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout.

Report: Blue Jays exploring new stadium

The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the possibility of a new stadium, in an ambitious plan that would put a new ballpark on the land where their current retractable-roof stadium now sits, according to The Globe and Mail. The Blue Jays have played at Rogers Centre since 1989, in a ballpark that was considered far ahead of its time when it opened with a roof that could open and close and with a hotel that has rooms overlooking center field.

Argentine league restarts with tributes to Diego Maradona

The Argentine league restarted on Saturday following the country's emotional goodbye to Diego Maradona, with players, coaches and even referees expressing their love and gratitude to the country's best-known soccer star. The main domestic competition was hastily renamed the Diego Maradona Cup, and games in the first stage of group matches kicked off across the country after a minute's applause from those present in the fan-free stadiums.

NFL: Denver QBs ineligible for Sunday's game due to COVID-19 exposure

The Denver Broncos have no plan to forfeit their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints even though all four quarterbacks on their roster are unavailable for COVID-19 related reasons, ESPN reported on Saturday. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all deemed to be a "high-risk" close contact to fellow Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, it said.

Vanderbilt's Fuller wants to inspire female athletes after making college football history

Sarah Fuller hopes to inspire young female athletes to follow their dreams after becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football match when she delivered the opening kick of the second half for Vanderbilt against Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Fuller, a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt University women's soccer team, took the field for the Commodores men's football team as place kicker in the third quarter and sent a low kick to the 35-yard line, carving her name in American sports history.

Top 25 basketball roundup: Virginia Tech stuns No. 3 Villanova

Keve Aluma scored a career-high 23 points to lift Virginia Tech to an upset of No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday in Uncasville, Conn. Nahiem Alleyne added 20 for the Hokies, who improved to 2-0. Tyrece Radford contributed 13 rebounds, and Justyn Mutts scored 12 points.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Indian farmers defiant against reform as Modi tries to calm anger

Thousands of Indian farmers, angry over reform of the agriculture sector, held a third day of protests on the outskirts of the capital on Sunday, blocking roads into the city and defying a government appeal to move to a designated site.The ...

Rugby-England must reinvent their aimless kicking game, says Woodward

England must improve their lacklustre kicking game and be more proactive if they are to overcome France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham next Sunday, former coach Clive Woodward has said. England defeated a spirited but limited...

Six explosions in Eritrean capital Asmara, says U.S. State Department

Six explosions were reported in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, on Saturday night, the U.S. State Department said, although it was not immediately clear if they were related to the conflict in the neighbouring Tigray region of Ethiopia.At 101...
