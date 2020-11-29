Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju

Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent of athletes to the postponed Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 next year. "Whether it is Tokyo Olympics or any big event happening, the preference will be given to Olympic-bound athletes as well as the (support) staff because it is time-bound," Rijiju said after he flagged off the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 14:04 IST
Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19. Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent of athletes to the postponed Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 next year.

"Whether it is Tokyo Olympics or any big event happening, the preference will be given to Olympic-bound athletes as well as the (support) staff because it is time-bound," Rijiju said after he flagged off the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. "Our athletes will be given preference and we will work it out with the health ministry. "We will ensure that all the international participants and organisers are given due importance in all the mechanisms to ensure their safety and security," he added. The minister said he wants more national and international events in the coming months since the Olympic qualification events are going to happen.

"Olympic qualification matches are going to happen. So, I want more sporting events to take place now, of course, while following all safety measures. "I have already told National Sports Federations and the IOA to chalk out plans for different national and international events in India. And we are giving full support. "I think this lockdown period is over, we are starting with sporting activities. Delhi Half Marathon has become a very important international event. And support is coming from Delhi government and from sports ministry, we are fully backing this event, and any other sporting event," he said.

The sports minister also said that quarantine rules will be relaxed for international events to be held in India. "Even some of the international events which are going to happen in India, we are going to relax the quarantine period, but following the norms and without breaking the rules. We are going to provide more facilities.

"If international players are quarantined for 14 days, it becomes difficult for the organisers to organise the events. Nobody will come if you are going to put the athletes for 14 days in India. So we have to manage these things so that we can support international athletes who are coming to India as well as our own players," Rijiju added. He also said that India will send the largest ever contingent of athletes in the Tokyo Olympics and more than 100 have qualified so far.

Talking about the ADHM, he said, "It is an important breakthrough, the first sporting event in public space maintaining all the protocols for health and safety. I congratulate the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon organisers for a wonderful event. "World champions, world record holders have taken part and top international runners are here. Indian record was also broken by Avinash Sable and his other colleagues have performed very well." PTI PDS PDS APA APA.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP registers first case under anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district based on a complaint from the father of a young woman. The case was registered at the Devarniyan police station in Bareilly district on Satur...

Thane: 14-year-old boy killed by teen lover's brother

A 20-year-old man from Palghar has been arrested for allegedly killing a minor boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district over a love affair, police said on Sunday. The 14-year-old victim was in love with the accuseds minor sister and this was the...

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil&#160;Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried...

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly kulhads earthen cups in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020