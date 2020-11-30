Ind vs Aus: D'Arcy Short replaces injured Warner for T20Is, Cummins rested for remaining limited-overs matches

Australian star opening batsman David Warner and spearhead Pat Cummins will miss the rest of limited-overs fixtures against India. Batsman D'Arcy Short, who last played a T20I in February 2019, has replaced injured Warner in the T20I squad. The Big Bash League's leading run-scorer in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Short has been brought into the squad as a like for like left-hand power opener for Warner.

Warner suffered a groin injury during the second ODI of the three-match series. He had sustained injury diving to make a save early in India's chase. In the fourth over of India's innings, Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, where Warner produced a dive to stop the ball. It was then that Warner appeared to be in some discomfort.

Warner has returned home to start his rehab in the hope to be fit for the day-night Test from December 17. "Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test Series. Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer," Australia's Head Coach Justin Langer said in an official statement.

"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test Series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs," he added. While Short will replace Warner, no direct replacement has been made for Cummins at this stage. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis remains with the squad and is continuing to recover from a side strain suffered in the opening Dettol ODI game.

Meanwhile, all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh will not join Australia A squad as he continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury sustained while playing in the IPL. Marsh will now make his comeback with the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. Australia defeated India by 51 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. With this win, Australia gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. Indian bowlers were once again made to toil hard and as a result, the hosts posted a big total of 389/4.

Steve Smith played a knock of 104 runs while Warner hit 83 runs. Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne also got among the runs for Australia. (ANI)