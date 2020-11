Former Senegal footballer Papa Bouba Diop dies at 42

Former Senegal footballer Papa Bouba Diop died on Sunday at the age of 42. According to Goal.com, Diop passed away following a long illness.

Diop, who won 63 caps for Senegal, scored the goal which secured a historic 1-0 win over France in their opening FIFA World Cup match in 2002. The midfielder joined Fulham from Lens two years later and excelled as a powerful defensive midfield enforcer. He then went on to make 98 Premier League appearances for Fulham and scored 10 goals.

He played a further 53 times in the top flight after joining Portsmouth in 2007 where he became an FA Cup winner 12 months later. Diop then had a spell with AEK Athens before signing for West Ham United in 2011 and enjoyed a brief stint at Birmingham City.

Fulham expressed grief over the demise of Diop and tweeted: "We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42. Rest well, Wardrobe." Meanwhile, West Ham United wrote: "Everyone at West Ham United is saddened to learn of the passing of Papa Bouba Diop at just 42. A part of our 2011/12 promotion-winning squad, he'll always be a part of our Club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace, Papa." (ANI)