Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF frames guidelines for resumption of training

While the training camps for the Indian Arrows and the Indian U-16 boys have already resumed, the Indian women's senior national team is all set to start their sessions in Goa from December 1 onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:50 IST
AIFF frames guidelines for resumption of training
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

While the training camps for the Indian Arrows and the Indian U-16 boys have already resumed, the Indian women's senior national team is all set to start their sessions in Goa from December 1 onwards. The sessions are being held for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown, and are being conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). An exhaustive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prescribed by Indian senior national team doctor Shervin Sheriff, which covers in detail various requirements and protocols that are to be put in place in order to resume training after the pandemic.

"The guidelines have been formed using the best practices from various esteemed organisations. The base was formed using the protocols issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and we adjusted our SOP according to the requirements of football with the help of guidelines issued by FIFA and AFC," Sheriff said in an official AIFF release. "Additionally, we have taken inputs from the guidelines followed by different leagues that had resumed initially, such as the German Bundesliga and the K-League in South Korea, along with other institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and Australian Institute of Sport," he added.

Sheriff also mentioned that a challenging aspect of preparing the SOP was anticipating the various circumstances that can arise, with COVID-19 posing threats never seen before. "We did not have any previous experience with such a situation or making such guidelines and had to think of and anticipate different circumstances that may take place. In that aspect, the FIFA and AFC guidelines along with those from various global leagues were very helpful," he said.

According to the SOP, the resumption of the camp shall be in compliance with the guidelines laid down by the local authorities and training should take place in a staged fashion. The thermal screening will be conducted before each training session and weekly check-ups and monitoring are mandatory. All areas within the training and accommodation premises shall be disinfected at regular intervals. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka gram panchayat polls in two phases on Dec 22 and 27

Karnataka State Election Commission on Monday announced polls to 5,762 gram panchayats in the state in two phases on December 22 and 27. The results for both phases will be declared on December 30.State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju sa...

Murder of Iranian scientist contradicts international, humanitarian Law: Omani Foreign Minister

Muscat Oman, November 30 ANISputnik The Omani Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that the murder contradicted humanitarian and international law. The scientist, who...

Soccer-FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

The English FA is looking into a deleted social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts. The 33-year-old Uruguay international inspired United to a 3-2 comeb...

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020