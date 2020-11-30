The following are the top/expected stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between between Goa and NorthEast United. STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-WARNER Injured Warner ruled out, Cummins rested for rest of limited-overs series against India Sydney, Nov 30 (PTI) In-form Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series against India due to a groin injury that he suffered during the second ODI here, while top pacer Pat Cummins has been rested as part of his workload management.

SPO-CRI-IND-LABUSCHAGNE Playing First-Class cricket gives us slight advantage in Tests against India: Labuschagne Sydney, Nov 30 (PTI) Australia's rising star Marnus Labuschagne believes that the home team will enjoy a slight advantage going into the Test series against India as most of its top-order players will be coming in after having played a fair amount of first-class cricket. SPO-CRI-ICC-BARCLAY-WTC World Test C'ship hasn't achieved what it intended to do: ICC chairman Barclay By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The International Cricket Council's newly-elected chairman Greg Barclay on Monday conceded that the ambitious World Test Championship hasn't quite achieved what it intended to and the disruption caused by COVID-19 has only highlighted its "shortcomings".

SPO-VIRUS-ARCHER Archer Kapil tests positive for COVID-19 Pune, Nov 30 (PTI) Archer Kapil, who is part of the ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India said on Monday. SPO-CRI-SMITH Had a bad dose of vertigo, wasn't sure if I would play: Smith Sydney, Nov 30 (PTI) Top Australian batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he suffered a "bad dose of vertigo" ahead of the second one-dayer against India and was not sure of playing the game in which he struck a series-clinching hundred.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-KOHLI No captain in world cricket would give Bumrah two-over opening spell: Gambhir New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels India skipper Virat Kohli committed a tactical blunder that no other captain would, by giving his premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah just a two-over opening spell in the series-conceding second ODI loss to Australia in Sydney. SPO-ISL-EB-PREVIEW East Bengal look to step up attack, secure maiden win Bambolim, Nov 30 (PTI) SC East Bengal will look to beef up their attack and secure a maiden win in the Indian Super League when they face Mumbai City FC here on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-TOPS Four Olympic-bound boxers included in TOPS New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Four Olympic-bound Indian boxers -- two men and as many women -- have been included in the sports ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday. SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-LD CHARITY Tendulkar provides financial help in treatment of underprivileged kids across six states Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has financially assisted the treatment of 100 underprivileged children suffering from critical ailments across six states, the charity foundation with which the former captain is associated has said. SPO-TRIATHLON-PANEL Former IOA chief Ramachandran elected to World Triathlon Audit Committee Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president N Ramachandran has been elected as a member of the World Triathlon Audit Committee.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND-CAMP Indian women's football team to resume training in Goa from Tuesday New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Indian women's football team will start its first training camp in nine months in Goa from Tuesday under national coach Maymol Rocky in a strict bio-secure environment put in place by the AIFF in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-GOLF-JEEV Top Indian golfers to compete at PGTI Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Country's top golfers including Anirban Lahiri, Rashid Khan and Gaganjeet Bhullar will compete in the third edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational, starting Thursday here..