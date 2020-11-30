Left Menu
Germany sticks with under-fire Joachim Löw as coach

The federation said Monday that its management agreed in a conference call that Löw, who has been in charge since taking over after the 2006 World Cup, should "unreservedly continue" with the team. "A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and the national coach," the federation said, referring to the match against Spain in the Nations League on Nov. 17.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:58 IST
The German soccer federation is sticking with Joachim Löw as coach of the national team despite the 6-0 loss to Spain. The federation said Monday that its management agreed in a conference call that Löw, who has been in charge since taking over after the 2006 World Cup, should "unreservedly continue" with the team.

"A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and the national coach," the federation said, referring to the match against Spain in the Nations League on Nov. 17. The federation's top officials, including president Fritz Keller and vice president Rainer Koch, met with Löw and national team director Oliver Bierhoff on Monday morning.

The federation said Löw informed the members of the executive committee of his assessments, ideas and plans for the European Championship, which was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Germany was drawn into a tough group with France, Portugal and Hungary for Euro 2020, which will be held in June 2021.

Löw led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014, but his reputation took a hit following the team's poor title defense in Russia and no clear upward trend since. Löw dropped stalwarts Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng, but their younger replacements have failed to live up to expectations and the team has been prone to costly mistakes.

