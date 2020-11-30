Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Raza Hasan expelled for breaching COVID-19 protocols

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:14 IST
Pakistan's Raza Hasan expelled for breaching COVID-19 protocols

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Raza Hasan, who turned in a match-winning spell against Australia in the 2012 T20 World Cup, was on Monday expelled from the remainder of the country's domestic season for breaching COVID-19 protocols. He was playing for Northern's Second XI in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the 28-year-old has been sent back home after he "left the bio-secure premises at a local hotel without seeking a prior clearance from the medical team" and the High Performance department. Nadeem Khan, the PCB's High Performance Director, called his actions "irresponsible and damaging".

"It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line," Khan said in a press release. "As such, he has been expelled from the tournament and will not be allowed for the remaining season." After making his debut as a 19-year old in T20 cricket in 2012, Hasan was picked for the T20 World Cup, where he returned with very impressive figures of 4-0-14-2, against Australia, removing both Shane Watson and Glenn Maxwell in a man-of-the-match effort.

"The PCB has a zero-tolerance approach towards Covid-19 breaches as these are designed to not only ensure health and safety of all participants but to also demonstrate to the world that we can successfully organise and deliver domestic competitions," Khan said. The player, however, played just 10 T20 internationals and an ODI before testing positive for a banned substance in 2015 and receiving a two-year ban.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for girl's murder in UP's Kushinagar

Police in Kushinagar on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempt to rape of a 10-year-old girl and sent him to the district jail. The accused was carrying a Rs 15,000 reward as well. Police also recovered the knife us...

Govt invites Kisan Union for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhawan: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi India, November 30 ANI Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at...

WHO worried COVID "amnesia" will lead to another pandemic

The World Health Organizations top emergency expert said on Monday that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered amnesia and did not learn from the current coronavirus crisis.I have seen the amnesia that seems to descend upon the wo...

Pandemic, funding gaps seen fueling gender-based violence in Yemen

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gender-based violence has surged by 63 since conflict erupted in Yemen in 2015, aid groups said on Monday, warning that the pandemic was exposing inadequate funding for protection se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020