Lewandowski, Neuer, Goretzka to miss Bayern's CL clash with Atletico, confirms Flick

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick confirmed that Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, and Leon Goretzka will miss the club's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:38 IST
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick (Photo/ FC Bayern Twitter).

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick confirmed that Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, and Leon Goretzka will miss the club's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. Bayern will travel to Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday after having already qualified for the last 16 as Group A winners.

The reigning European champions opened the defence of their title by beating Atletico 4-0 at Allianz Arena, before beating Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in Russia and Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 in Austria. Bayern's top scorer Lewandowski has been left out of his latest squad along with first-choice goalkeeper Neuer and in-form midfielder Leon Goretzka, while Corentin Tolisso is still not quite ready to return after recovering from a muscle injury.

"I can confirm that Neuer, Lewandowski, and Goretzka will not travel to Madrid. Tolisso, also, will not be there," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying. "Apart from that, all players except for the long-term injuries Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich are there. We trust the whole squad. We look forward to the game. You have the best defence and the second-best offence. Plus a coach who has worked outstandingly over the last few years. He's taken the team again to another level. It's a great pleasure to play there," he added.

Bayern will take on Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, December 2. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

