Completely opposed to racism: Cavani apologises for racially insensitive post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has apologised for a social media post in which he allegedly used a racially offensive term after that it became a subject of an investigation from the Football Association (FA).

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:05 IST
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has apologised for a social media post in which he allegedly used a racially offensive term after that it became a subject of an investigation from the Football Association (FA). The Uruguayan striker said: "The message I posted after the match on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game. The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this."

Cavani on Sunday struck two goals as United staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League 2020-21 season. After the match, the striker was flooded with congratulatory posts on social media and he even responded to one post, however, his reply has now become a subject of some scrutiny, Goal.com reported. Replying to a congratulatory message on Instagram, Cavani said: "Gracias n******". As per a report in Goal.com, the term used by Cavani is the same which was used by his Uruguay teammate Luis Suarez in 2011.

A statement from Manchester United added: "It is clear to us that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind Edinson's message and he deleted it as soon as he was informed that it could be misconstrued. "Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offence caused. Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism," it added.

Suarez had used the term during his altercation with Patrice Evra and this had resulted in the former Liverpool star being banned for eight matches. During the match against Southampton, Cavani came in as a substitute with his side being 0-2 down. He first set up Bruno Fernandes' goal and then he scored two goals himself to hand United a much-needed win.

With this win, United have moved to the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 16 points from 9 matches. (ANI)

