We remain confident in our contractual position: Cricket Australia after Seven West Media moves Court

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley on Tuesday asserted that the governing body has maintained its commitment to delivering a thrilling summer of cricket. Hockley also expressed disappointment on Seven West Media's allegations that CA has breached its contract with a raft of scheduling changes this summer.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the media company on Monday had filed papers in the Federal Court and alleged that the cricket governing body of Australia gave preference to the wishes of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as its other domestic broadcasting partner Foxtel. Hockley reaffirmed that with the support of BCCI the CA has ensured the Australia-India series can go ahead safely and said the body is 'confident in our contractual position'.

"With so much positivity around Australian cricket, it is disappointing that Seven West Media has again chosen to use the media to talk our wonderful game down," Hockley said in an official statement. "CA has maintained all along our commitment to delivering a thrilling summer of cricket and on behalf of all involved, be that governments, partners, players and staff, I'm proud to say we are doing just that. We remain confident in our contractual position," he said.

"In the most challenging environment sport has faced, with the support of our friends at the BCCI, CA has ensured that the much-anticipated series with India can go ahead safely," he added. Hockley also highlighted that the first two ODI between India and Australia had set viewership records and thanked BCCI for the support and cooperation.

"The first two men's Dettol ODIs between Australia and India set viewership records and is a great indicator of the level of interest in the upcoming Vodafone Test Series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which includes the first-ever day-night Test against India," said Hockley. "Similarly, the rebel WBBL has been an absolute triumph with regular season matches setting new audience records and both semi-finals rating almost one-third more than their corresponding games last season.

"None of this would have been possible without the incredible work, support and cooperation of players, staff, the Australian Cricketers' Association, State and Territory associations, the BCCI and New Zealand Cricket. My sincere thanks to all of them," he added. Meanwhile, the two teams are now gearing up for the dead rubber. The third and final ODI will be played in Canberra on Wednesday. (ANI)