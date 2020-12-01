Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diksha, Vani, Ridhima lead field as action returns to Hero WPGT after nine months

India's top golfers such as Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar will be seen in action after almost nine months when the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour begins here on Wednesday. The Hero WPG Tour had six events in the first two and a half months of 2020, before the pandemic brought it to a halt.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:52 IST
Diksha, Vani, Ridhima lead field as action returns to Hero WPGT after nine months

India's top golfers such as Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar will be seen in action after almost nine months when the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour begins here on Wednesday. The Hero WPG Tour had six events in the first two and a half months of 2020, before the pandemic brought it to a halt. The first six events produced different winners, including an amateur.

The Women's Golf Association of India has scheduled three events over the next three weeks. Apart from Vani and Diskha, the field will have Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall, Gursimar Badwal and Saaniya Sharma. Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan, who have been playing on the Ladies European Tour, will all be seen in action in the eighth and ninth legs of the Tour. Vani, who had to stay put in India due to the pandemic, said, "The resumption of the Tour is the best news in a long time, and I have been waiting for it. Hopefully it will put everyone in the right frame of mind." Ridhima, who had qualified for the China LPGA Tour but could not go, added "I have been practicing at every course and driving range around the NCR like DLF, Skyline, Harmoni and so on. But nothing beats a competitive pro event, so this is very welcome for all of us." All players will undergo temperature screening before being allowed to play, and caddies will maintain social distancing. The caddies will also be wearing masks and will be provided with sanitizer and gloves.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: My style of play is non-negotiable, says Mumbai City coach Lobera

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera has asserted that he will not be changing his philosophy and his side needs to pull up their socks to implement his ideas ahead of their clash against SC East Bengal on Tuesday. The match promises to be an...

Agri reform tells world Indian industry seeks to grow but not at cost of farmers: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the agricultural reform undertaken by the government sends out a signal globally that the Indian industry seeks to grow without compromising the interests of the countrys farming community.&#160; ...

Norway oil output curbs to expire at year-end, energy ministry says

Norways oil output curbs, in place since June, are set to end on Dec. 31, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said on Tuesday.The Norwegian regulation will expire at the end of the year, the ministry said in a statement. Following a sharp ...

UPDATE 1-China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to N.Korea's Kim - U.S. analyst

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020