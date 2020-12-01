Diksha, Vani, Ridhima lead field as action returns to Hero WPGT after nine months

India's top golfers such as Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar will be seen in action after almost nine months when the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour begins here on Wednesday. The Hero WPG Tour had six events in the first two and a half months of 2020, before the pandemic brought it to a halt. The first six events produced different winners, including an amateur.

The Women's Golf Association of India has scheduled three events over the next three weeks. Apart from Vani and Diskha, the field will have Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall, Gursimar Badwal and Saaniya Sharma. Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan, who have been playing on the Ladies European Tour, will all be seen in action in the eighth and ninth legs of the Tour. Vani, who had to stay put in India due to the pandemic, said, "The resumption of the Tour is the best news in a long time, and I have been waiting for it. Hopefully it will put everyone in the right frame of mind." Ridhima, who had qualified for the China LPGA Tour but could not go, added "I have been practicing at every course and driving range around the NCR like DLF, Skyline, Harmoni and so on. But nothing beats a competitive pro event, so this is very welcome for all of us." All players will undergo temperature screening before being allowed to play, and caddies will maintain social distancing. The caddies will also be wearing masks and will be provided with sanitizer and gloves.