Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC President Bach runs unopposed to stay on until 2025

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is set to remain in office until 2025 as he will run unopposed next year for a second term, the IOC said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:00 IST
Olympics-IOC President Bach runs unopposed to stay on until 2025

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is set to remain in office until 2025 as he will run unopposed next year for a second term, the IOC said on Tuesday. Bach succeeded outgoing president Jacques Rogge in 2013 after prevailing over five other candidates in an election in Buenos Aires.

Presidents are limited to two terms in office under the rules of the Olympic body. The length of the first presidential term is eight years with re-election securing another four years in office. "The members of the IOC were informed today... that President Thomas Bach will be the only candidate for the presidential election, which will be held during the 137th IOC Session in Athens in March 2021," it said in a statement.

Bach is a German lawyer who won a gold medal in fencing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. An IOC member since 1991, he introduced a string of reforms in 2014 designed to reduce the cost and size of the Olympics, as potential host cities were scared away by the financial implications.

He also had to deal with the fallout of the 2014 Sochi Olympics doping scandal that led to the Olympic ban of Russia in 2018, and more recently had to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also ruled the IOC virtually unopposed, with the vast majority of decisions receiving unanimous support from the committee members, who currently number just over 100.

More than half of them became members during Bach's presidency.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tax breaks to spur bank mergers open rift in Italy's coalition

Tax breaks promoted by Italys Treasury to spur bank mergers and lure a potential buyer for state-backed Monte dei Paschi di Siena are triggering mounting opposition in the ruling coalition, lawmakers said. The scheme, due to be approved by ...

Mystery solved over 64 ornamental elephants in English town

A mystery over a herd of ornamental ceramic elephants that appeared on the doorsteps of some residents living on a street in a town in northwestern England has been solved, police said on Tuesday. The 64-strong collection turned up on Vince...

India says may not need to vaccinate entire population to control COVID

India may not need to vaccinate all of its 1.3 billion people if it manages to inoculate a critical mass and break the transmission of the coronavirus, senior government officials said on Tuesday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who to...

'I'm no party boy': One Nobel winner won't miss the pomp at low-key awards

Spare a thought for this years Nobel Prize winners.Gone are the ball gowns, white tie and tails, concerts, banquets and adulation that come with arguably the worlds most coveted awards. With the coronavirus pandemic tearing through Europe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020