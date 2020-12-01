Left Menu
I commend players for leading way in their stance against racism: BBL Head

Alistair Dobson, the Head of Big Bash Leagues (BBL) on Tuesday thanked all the players who participated in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for leading the way in their stance against racism.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:04 IST
WBBL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Alistair Dobson, the Head of Big Bash Leagues (BBL) on Tuesday thanked all the players who participated in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for leading the way in their stance against racism. "I also commend the players for leading the way in their stance against racism, both through taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and their participation in initiatives that honoured and celebrated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," said Dobson in an official Cricket Australia release.

WBBL 2020-21 season was won by Sydney Thunder as the side defeated Melbourne Stars in the finals of the tournament. In its sixth season and one like no other, the WBBL reached new heights in one of the most memorable tournaments to date. The best players from around the world congregated in the rebel WBBL Village alongside Australia's best domestic cricketers, completing a full 59-game season at multiple venues across Sydney.

A sold-out crowd witnessed the Sydney Thunder claim a second WBBL title under lights at North Sydney Oval, with the Final marking the first occasion that two female umpires had been in control of a major domestic final in Australia. Over 1 million viewers tuned in to the WBBL|06 finals series which was played under lights in prime time for the first time. It was the second-highest rating WBBL finals series behind WBBL|04, with the Final becoming the second-highest rating WBBL game ever and remains the highest ever for a game on 7mate. In her first season with the Perth Scorchers, all-rounder Sophie Devine claimed back-to-back Player of the Tournament awards, while 17-year-old fast bowler Darcie Brown was named rebel Young Gun in her debut season.

History was also made on the field, with Melbourne Renegades spinner Molly Strano becoming the first player to take 100 WBBL wickets and Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry both passing 3,000 WBBL runs. The big-hitting Devine also became the first batter to hit 100 sixers. "WBBL|06 was an incredible tournament in so many ways and I'm proud of everyone who made it happen, including the local and overseas players who spent time in quarantine, the NSW Government who allowed the tournament to take place, our various broadcast partners who continue to help make the game more visible and those who made the WBBL Village home for over 250 players, families and staff," said Dobson.

"We were treated to incredible games of cricket and brilliant individual performances throughout the tournament and it's no surprise that more fans tuned in to watch than ever before," he added. (ANI)

