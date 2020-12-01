Left Menu
Development News Edition

Le Fondre stars as Mumbai crush SC East Bengal 3-0

All hell broke loose after the changeover as East Bengal conceded twice in space of 10 minutes with Fondre completing his brace from a penalty in the 48th minute. Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana then nailed in a goal in the 58th from an Ahmed Jahouh pass to take the Islanders to the top of the table, alongside ATK Mohun Bagan.

PTI | Bambolim | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:05 IST
Le Fondre stars as Mumbai crush SC East Bengal 3-0

Adam Le Fondre struck twice as Mumbai City FC outplayed SC East Bengal 3-0 in their Indian Super League clash at the GMC Stadium here on Tuesday. Hugo Boumous assisted all three goals as a brace from Adam Le Fondre (20', 48') and a strike from Hernan Santana (58') saw Mumbai register their second straight win with SCEB yet to open their account.

The Islanders broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a superb counter-attack from Hugo Boumous, who beat his marker and found Le Fondre, who made an easy tap in. All hell broke loose after the changeover as East Bengal conceded twice in space of 10 minutes with Fondre completing his brace from a penalty in the 48th minute.

Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana then nailed in a goal in the 58th from an Ahmed Jahouh pass to take the Islanders to the top of the table, alongside ATK Mohun Bagan. The Sergio Lobera side now have six points from three matches, while SC East Bengal remained at the bottom of the table, yet to open their account in their debut ISL season.

This was a second successive defeat for the Robbie Fowler-coached SCEB who lost to their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal on their ISL debut. The red and gold suffered an early setback when their captain Daniel Fox sustained an injury and had to be replaced by Mohammed Rafique in the seventh minute.

East Bengal got a chance in the 19th minute but Rafique's shot was denied by a diving Amrinder Singh. Then it was Mumbai City FC who rule the proceedings starting with a supreme counter-attack.

It was Rowllin Borges who played a long ball to Boumous on the left flank as he went past a sloppy Surchandra Singh to set up the goal for Fondre. After the changeover, SCEB goalkeeper Majumder came out of his line and committed a foul as the referee blew the whistle, pointing to the spot.

Fondre doubled the lead sending the ball to the opposite side of a diving Majumder. The Islanders got their third goal when Jahouh delivered a fantastic ball from the free-kick and Santana took control of it before smashing it into the bottom right corner.

SC East Bengal looked really unorganised in the defence and Surchandra playing as the left back looked completely out of place..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath to discuss possibilities for film shooting in UP

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. The UP CM has arrived here to launch a Rs 200 crores Lucknow Muni...

Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city and discussed his upcoming film Ram Setu, according to sources. The Laxmii actor met the CM for dinner at citys Tride...

Hry police ask travellers to avoid Singhu, Tikri borders to enter Delhi

In the wake of the farmers protest, Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory asking travellers to avoid Singhu and Tikri borders to enter Delhi from the state. The advisory said in view of the disruption at entry points on nation...

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Many customers of State Bank of India SBI took to social media on Tuesday to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures. TheOfficialSBI server down since morning... Worse services I want to close my sbi account. Ple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020