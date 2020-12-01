Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Maradona's shirt is not for sale, says Hodge

Former England midfielder Steve Hodge says he has spent a week fending off potential buyers for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the infamous 1986 World Cup quarter-final but insists it is not for sale. It's not for sale." It was Hodge's wayward aerial flick that Maradona chased before using his hand to push the ball past England keeper Peter Shilton.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:53 IST
Soccer-Maradona's shirt is not for sale, says Hodge

Former England midfielder Steve Hodge says he has spent a week fending off potential buyers for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the infamous 1986 World Cup quarter-final but insists it is not for sale. Hodge, 58, swapped shirts with Maradona after England's 2-1 defeat in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, the match in which Maradona scored his so-called "Hand of God" goal before also scoring one of the best ever seen at a World Cup.

The iconic player's death last week, aged 60, has created a frenzy of interest in the shirt, which belongs to Hodge but resides in England's National Football Museum in Manchester, and an American sports memorabilia expert said it could be available for $2m. Hodge, however, has disappointing news for anyone thinking of making him an offer.

"I have had it for 34 years and have never once tried to sell it," Hodge told BBC Radio Nottingham. "I like having it. It has incredible sentimental value. "I've had people knocking on my door non-stop and the phone's constantly ringing from every TV and radio station, and even foreign stations.

"It has been uncomfortable and it hasn't been nice. There has been a bit of flak flying around saying I wanted a million or two million and am hawking it around for money. I find it disrespectful and totally wrong. It's not for sale." It was Hodge's wayward aerial flick that Maradona chased before using his hand to push the ball past England keeper Peter Shilton. He was also one of the England players left trailing as Maradona slalomed through to make it 2-0.

"I have to say I have never once blamed him for the handball. Not once," Hodge added. "It was out of order but people who play football know that you try things now and again.

"A striker will normally slow down with a big keeper coming out thinking he might get hurt, but Maradona didn't. The bravery to take on a 6-feet-1-inch keeper when he was 5 feet 5 inches showed he didn't give a damn. He was as brave as a lion."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia deploys missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

The Russian military on Tuesday announced the deployment of state-of-the-art air defense missiles to the Pacific islands claimed by Japan. Russias Eastern Military District said in a statement that the S-300V4 air defense missile systems ha...

55.47 per cent polling for MLC elections in UP

Polling stood at 55.47 per cent as voters exercised their franchise in the election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday, the state election commission here said. Voting went on from 8 am to 5 pm. The results wil...

Four killed, including baby, as car ploughs into pedestrian zone in Germany

Four people including a nine-month-old baby were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when a speeding car ploughed into a pedestrian area in the western German city of Trier in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act. Witnes...

Ex-Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash abducted, later released, say police sources

Former Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash was allegedly abducted by eight people on November 27 but released the next day, police sources said on Tuesday. According to them, Prakash was released near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020