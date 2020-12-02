Left Menu
Soccer-Berisha double fires Salzburg to 3-1 win over Lokomotiv

Lokomotiv were handed a lifeline in the 79th minute when Ze Luis was fouled by Andre Ramalho in the penalty area, with Anton Miranchuk converting the resulting spot-kick to halve the deficit. Yet substitute Karim Adeyemi restored Salzburg's two-goal lead two minutes later, profiting from another defensive error and firing into the bottom corner.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 01:30 IST
A first-half brace by Mergim Berisha helped earn Salzburg a 3-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday as the Austrian champions kept their hopes of a last-16 spot alive. Salzburg were rewarded for their early domination in the 28th minute when Enock Mwepu's deflected shot fell kindly to Berisha, who converted from close range, minutes after he had a goal ruled out for offside. Jesse March's side doubled their lead 13 minutes later when Sekou Koita capitalised on a poor clearance from Slobodan Rajkovic and played in Berisha, who rifled a low shot past Lokomotiv keeper Guilherme for his fourth goal in five Champions League games this season. Lokomotiv were handed a lifeline in the 79th minute when Ze Luis was fouled by Andre Ramalho in the penalty area, with Anton Miranchuk converting the resulting spot-kick to halve the deficit.

Yet substitute Karim Adeyemi restored Salzburg's two-goal lead two minutes later, profiting from another defensive error and firing into the bottom corner. The result lifts Salzburg to third place on four points, one point and place behind Atletico Madrid, who face holders Bayern Munich later on Tuesday.

Salzburg host Atletico in their final group game next week and can qualify for the knockout stages with a win provided Diego Simeone's side do not beat Bayern.

