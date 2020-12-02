Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England experimenting with live data system, says Buttler

England are trialing a system where coded information is passed from the team's performance analyst to captain Eoin Morgan during their limited-overs matches against South Africa, vice-captain Jos Buttler said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:24 IST
Cricket-England experimenting with live data system, says Buttler

England are trialing a system where coded information is passed from the team's performance analyst to captain Eoin Morgan during their limited-overs matches against South Africa, vice-captain Jos Buttler said. England analyst Nathan Leamon had placed a series of numbers and letters on clipboards on the team's dressing room balcony to give Morgan suggestions for the on-field match-ups during South Africa's innings in the third T20 win in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The tourists have cleared the use of coded messages with the match referee and anti-corruption officials. "(Leamon) was calling out the EuroMillions numbers - the lads were checking their tickets!" Buttler joked after the match.

"Seriously, analysis has become such a huge part of the game," he told Sky Sports. The England and Wales Cricket Board described the system as a "live informational resource" that Morgan could choose to use or ignore on the field.

"Eoin is one of the best captains in the world, a fantastic, instinctive captain, and there's a nice balance going on," Buttler said. "You have to be careful how you use the information best - there still has to be an instinctive, intuitive side to the game but if you can use analysis to better that then it is a force for good."

Victory at Newlands completed a 3-0 series sweep for England and sent them to the top of the International Cricket Council's T20 rankings.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood working on 'The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat' adaptation

Filmmakers Tina Mabry Gina Prince-Bythewood have joined hands to adapt NY Times best-selling novel The Supremes at Earls All-You-Can-Eat for the big screen. The project, which hails from Searchlight Pictures, will be directed by Mabry from...

UK-based Khalsa Aid offering free food, essential supplies to protesting farmers

UK-based global Sikh charity body Khalsa Aid on Wednesday said it has volunteered to offer free food and essential supplies to farmers agitating at Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital. &#160; &#160; &#160; The organization has...

US court blocks two H-1B regulations proposed by Trump administration

In a huge relief to tens of thousands of Indian professionals and top American IT firms, a US court has blocked two H-1B regulations proposed by the Trump administration to restrict the ability of American companies to hire foreign employee...

SC asks panel on Chardham project to meet in two weeks, consider MoD’s plea on widening of road

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked its high-powered committee, monitoring the Chardham highway project, to consider within two weeks the applications including that of the Ministry of Defence seeking widening of roads up to 7 metres in the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020