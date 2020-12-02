Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Carey's run out was changing point, says Maxwell

After suffering a 13-run loss against India, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that Alex Carey's (38) run out in the 38th over changed the momentum of the game as the home side failed to chase 303 in the final ODI of the three-match series.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:04 IST
Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Carey's run out was changing point, says Maxwell
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a 13-run loss against India, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that Alex Carey's (38) run out in the 38th over changed the momentum of the game as the home side failed to chase 303 in the final ODI of the three-match series. Maxwell played a knock of 59 off 38 balls including four sixes and three fours, but could not put his side over the line as the tourists bundled them out for 289.

A miss-communication between Maxwell and Carey sent the latter back to the pavilion as the wicketkeeper-batsman fell short of his crease. India got the crucial wicket after the duo added 52 runs for the sixth wicket. "As a finishing batter, I feel like I'm batting in a good form. Maybe last little in one-day cricket has, obviously, changed my role a little bit. Probably the changing point was the run out with Carey which is probably 100 per cent my fault. Unfortunately, when you leave your side six down, it makes a little tougher because you know one mistake and it can all turn-around pretty quickly. I think that was the probably key moment for the game. They bowled well and Bumrah is a class finisher," the all-rounder said in the post-match press conference.

Luck was on India's side to begin with as Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and decided to bat. While the top-order failed to fire in unison, the middle-order rose to the challenge and both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played match-winning knocks of 92 and 66 respectively to guide India to 302/5. Talking about spinner Adam Zampa, who returned with the figures of 1-45 in his 10 overs and scalped seven wickets in the series, the all-rounder said, "I think he has been exceptional in the last few years. He really solidified himself as one of the best leg-spinners in one-day cricket. He is accurate, he knows what he wants from his field. He knows what he wants from the game. Just feels like he is reading the game really well. He sticks to his strengths and puts a lot of pressure on the batsmen."

"He has been amazing for us consistently for a long period of time. We saw how well he bowled in England. He seems to get better and better," he added. India and Australia will now lock horns in the three-match T20I series, beginning Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Minister to SSC candidates

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday told a delegation of SSC candidates, who have cleared the examination and are awaiting appointments for a long time in schools, that once the court issues an order, the governmen...

Portugal can get Pfizer COVID-19 shots within 3 days of EU approval, company says

Pfizers Portuguese unit said on Wednesday the pharmaceutical company would be able to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in the Iberian country three days after the European Unions medicines agency EMA has given it the green light. Once approv...

100% tax exemption for private bus operators in Punjab

The Punjab cabinet approved on Wednesday a tax exemption of 100 per cent for private buses, a move aimed to support the transport sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The motor vehicle tax exemption will be for buses and those of edu...

Fire breaks out at Equinor industrial plant in Norway

A fire broke out at Equinors plant at Tjeldbergodden in Norway, the local fire service said on Wednesday.Weve had reports of a fire at the methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden, and in line with procedures, weve shut down output and are evacuati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020