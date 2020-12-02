Left Menu
Boxing-1,000 fans allowed to attend Joshua v Pulev fight in London

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:25 IST
A crowd of 1,000 will be allowed to attend Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at London's Wembley Arena on Dec. 12, organisers said on Wednesday. Joshua's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts will be on the line in a bout rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the Briton's first fight in a home ring in more than two years. Promoter Matchroom Boxing said strict safety measures would be enforced for a fight that was scheduled for the 02 Arena but moved for logistical reasons.

"I can't tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events," said Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn in a statement. "Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.

"It's so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the UK and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport."

