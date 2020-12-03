Soccer-Leipzig's Sorloth scores stoppage-time winner at Basaksehir
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 01:29 IST
RB Leipzig squandered a two-goal lead before Alexander Sorloth's stoppage-time goal earned them a 4-3 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir in Champions League Group H on Wednesday and kept the German side in the running for a top-two finish. Sorloth drilled in his shot after the Turks had fought back thanks to Irfan Kahveci.
First-half goals from Yussuf Poulsen and Nordi Mukiele gave Leipzig a two-goal lead and Dani Olmo made it 3-1, but the Turks twice cut the deficit and levelled when Kahveci completed his hat-trick. Leipzig, semi-finalists last season, are on nine points, level with leaders Manchester United who face Paris St Germain, on six, later. Basaksehir are eliminated from the Champions League.
