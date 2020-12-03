Soccer-Dortmund draw 1-1 against Lazio without Haaland to reach last 16

Left Menu
Borussia Dortmund overcame the absence of injured top scorer Erling Haaland to draw 1-1 with Lazio in Champions League Group F on Wednesday and advance to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Borussia Dortmund overcame the absence of injured top scorer Erling Haaland to draw 1-1 with Lazio in Champions League Group F on Wednesday and advance to the knockout stages with a game to spare. The 20-year-old Haaland, who has scored 16 goals in 12 Champions League appearances, was surprisingly not in Dortmund's starting lineup and his coach Lucien Favre said a muscle injury would sideline the Norwegian until January.

The Germans scored in the 44th minute with their first big chance, Raphael Guerreiro prodding in after a quick passing move split open the Italian defence. Lazio's Ciro Immobile levelled with a 67th-minute penalty. Dortmund are on 10 points with second-placed Lazio on nine and needing at least a point in their final game against Club Brugge, who have seven after beating last-placed Zenit St Petersburg.

