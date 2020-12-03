BBL: Melbourne Renegades sign Imad Wasim for second half of upcoming season

Melbourne Renegades on Thursday announced the signing of Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim for the second half of the upcoming BBL season. Imad, a left-arm orthodox spinner and middle-order batsman, will be available for matches from December 26 onwards and joins Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, and Imran Tahir as the overseas players on the Renegades playing roster.

"Imad is one of the best T20 players in the world with his ability to impact games with the ball and to finish the innings with the bat," Coach Michael Klinger said in an official statement. "He's an experienced player with recent title success, he's capable of bowling in the powerplay and he'll strengthen our middle-order batting," he added.

Currently ranked in the top ten T20I bowlers in the world, Imad led the Karachi Kings to the Pakistan Super League title last month. He also played 11 games for Nottinghamshire in England's domestic T20 competition before the side went on to win the title in October. "Given the current landscape we've had to be flexible with our international players. We'll have Rilee Rossouw available for the whole season while our other international players will feature at different points throughout the tournament," said Klinger.

"It's a really talented group of international players and they'll provide us with some great flexibility throughout the season," he added. In the tenth season of BBL which gets underway on December 10, the final day of the regular season will be played on January 26 and feature a triple-header split between the SCG (one match) and MCG (two matches).

The five-match finals series begins on Friday, January 29. The final has been slated for Saturday, February 6. (ANI)