Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar pens emotional note on coach Achrekar's birth anniversary

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar and paid an emotional tribute on his birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:50 IST
Tendulkar pens emotional note on coach Achrekar's birth anniversary
Coach Ramakant Achrekar and Sachin Tendulkar (Image: Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar and paid an emotional tribute on his birth anniversary. The legendary batsman on Thursday shared an old picture in which coach Achrekar can be seen guiding the former cricketer on how to hold a cricket bat.

Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane and penned an emotional note thanking his coach for helping him and other cricketers realise their potential. "Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character. Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir," Tendulkar tweeted.

The stalwart coach passed away at the age of 87 on January 2 last year. Upon Achrekar's death, Tendulkar said that his childhood coach had built the foundation of the master blaster's cricketing career.

"Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," Tendulkar had said. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tesco move to pay business rates not linked to Asia special dividend -CEO

The boss of Tesco, Britains biggest retailer, said a decision to waive government business rates relief during the pandemic was disconnected to plans to pay a special dividend once a deal to sell its Asian business is completed. Its complet...

Tesco boss calls on UK: give us greater post-Brexit border clarity

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket, called on the British government to give greater clarity about how it will move goods across borders after Brexit, saying it will be the biggest challenge come Jan. 1. Chief Executive Ken Murphy told Sky...

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...

Cricket-Indian board to discuss adding two new teams to IPL

Indias cricket board will consider adding two new teams to the popular Indian Premier League IPL franchise-based tournament, according to the agenda of the governing bodys annual general meeting scheduled to be held later this month.The IPL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020