FIH welcomes inclusion of hockey in 2023 Special Olympics as demonstration sport

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday welcomed the decision to include the game for intellectual disabled athletes in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin as a "demonstration sport".

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:18 IST
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday welcomed the decision to include the game for intellectual disabled athletes in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin as a "demonstration sport". The event will be known as either ParaHockey ID or Hockey ID in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games.

In its last meeting of the year held virtually on Thursday under the chairmanship of FIH president Narinder Batra, the Executive Board (EB) expressed its great satisfaction for the inclusion of hockey for those with intellectual disabilities in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. This is the first time that hockey will take part in the flagship event of the Special Olympics movement and the EB extended thanks to everyone involved in this achievement. "... the EB approved the amendments in the FIH Statutes concerning gender-neutral terms, which will be presented for approval to the FIH Congress in May 2021," the FIH said in a statement.

"The EB also confirmed the principles of the FIH Academy Organisers Guide, the purpose of which is to outline the opportunities and roles for FIH, Continental Federations, National Associations and Licensed Providers in the delivery of FIH Academy Programmes, including parameters for Hero scholarships and courses." The FIH EB also discussed the allocation of quotas per continent for the upcoming FIH Women's and Men's World Cups, to be played in 2022 and 2023 respectively. As per the understanding, the members of the EB agreed that one from Africa, four from Asia, six from Europe, two from Oceania, three from Pan America, including the host country will compete in the Women's World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and the Netherlands.

The EB also decided that one team from Africa, four from Asia, seven from Europe, two from Oceania, two from Pan America, including the host nation will compete in the 2023 Men's World Cup to be held in India. "Teams will qualify based on their performance at the final competition of each 2021 Continental Championship," the FIH said.

