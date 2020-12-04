Left Menu
Arsenal defeat Rapid Vienna in presence of 2,000 fans

Arsenal secured an impressive win over Rapid Vienna on Friday as the Emirates Stadium welcomed fans into the stands for the first time in nine months.

04-12-2020
Arsenal defeat Rapid Vienna in presence of 2,000 fans

Arsenal secured an impressive win over Rapid Vienna on Friday as the Emirates Stadium welcomed fans into the stands for the first time in nine months. Arsenal defeated Rapid Vienna 4-1 in the Europa League clash in the presence of 2,000 fans. Earlier, the matches were being played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With little more than 10 minutes on the clock, the supporters inside the Emirates were treated to their first live goal as Alex Lacazette put Arsenal ahead. Eight minutes later, Pablo Mari added one more goal to Arsenal's tally before Eddie Nketiah's strike in the 44th minute handed the club a 3-0 lead. Rapid Vienna's only goal was scored by Koya Kitagawa in the 47th minute. Emile Smith Rowe then found the net in the 66th minute which took the scoreline to 4-1 and the match concluded on the same.

The victory means that Arsenal now have won all their five Europa League matches that they have played so far in the season. The club will now take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

