NZ vs WI, 1st Test: Williamson smashes double ton, Ian Bishop calls his batting 'otherworldly'

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played a captain's knock against West Indies in the first innings of the first Test, putting the host in a dominating position on Friday at Seddon Park.

ANI | Hamilton | Updated: 04-12-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 09:39 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played a captain's knock against West Indies in the first innings of the first Test, putting the host in a dominating position on Friday at Seddon Park. Williamson played a magnificent knock of 251 runs, studded with 34 boundaries and two sixes. This was Williamson's third double century and interestingly, his last double ton also came in at the same venue last year.

With this sumptuous knock, Williamson also got to his new highest score in Test cricket. "Third double ton for Kane Williamson. His last double 100 also came in Hamilton, back in 2019," ICC tweeted.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop praised Williamson's knock and wrote: "The technical skill of Kane Williamson's batting is otherworldly," Whereas, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer tweeted: "Pitch was green enough For goats to graze, A GOAT did come, And boy did it grace! #KaneWilliamson #NZvWI."

Earlier on Thursday, Jaffer had said that watching Williamson bat is 'therapeutic'. New Zealand declared their first innings at 519/7 against West Indies. Apart from Williamson's innings, Tom Latham (86) and Kyle Jamieson's (51) knock helped New Zealand to put a ginormous total on the board. (ANI)

