Sports News Roundup: Lakers re-sign James and Davis; Sullivan extends lead at halfway stage of Golf in Dubai Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

F1 rookie Mick Schumacher can count on Vettel for advice

Sebastian Vettel said he will be on hand to offer advice to Mick Schumacher, son of his boyhood idol and seven-times world champion Michael, when he makes his Formula One debut next year. The 21-year-old will drive for U.S.-owned Haas alongside Russian Nikita Mazepin in 2021, bringing the Schumacher name back to Formula One for the first time since his father Michael retired from the sport in 2012.

Paralympics: Athletes offered grants worth $2 million to offset COVID-19

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday an unprecedented grant package worth 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) to compensate losses from the coronavirus. With the Tokyo 2020 Games postponed until next year because of the pandemic, the IPC's more than 200 federations, along with National Olympic Committees, have suffered huge losses.

Murray can still compete against top guys, says former coach

A fit Andy Murray could still be competitive against top players and tennis fans should consider themselves lucky still to be able to see the three-time Grand Slam champion in action, the Briton's former coach Daniel Vallverdu has told Reuters. Venezuelan Vallverdu currently coaches three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka who crushed former world number one Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of this year's French Open.

Lakers re-sign James and Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have re-signed with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Thursday, in a move that sets the foundation for what could be the next great NBA dynasty. Terms of the deals were not released but Finals MVP James reportedly signed a two-year, $85 million extension while Davis signed a five-year deal worth $190 million.

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Iowa rolls behind Garza's big half

All-American Luka Garza scored 30 of his 35 points in the first half to lead No. 3 Iowa to a 99-58 nonconference victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night at Iowa City. Garza made 13 of 21 field-goal attempts and collected 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (3-0). The point total was the fourth best of his career.

Sullivan extends lead at halfway stage of Golf in Dubai Championship

England's Andy Sullivan carded a second-round 66 on Thursday to lead by three shots at the halfway stage of the Golf in Dubai Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. Overnight leader Sullivan shot five birdies and an eagle on the seventh hole of the Fire Course after a blip on the third that resulted in his first bogey. He went 17-under for the tournament.

Alonso 'young driver' test is unfair, says Norris

Fernando Alonso should not be allowed to take part in a Formula One 'young driver' test at the age of 39, McLaren's Lando Norris said on Thursday after Renault confirmed the two-times world champion's involvement. Spaniard Alonso, who has started 311 grands prix in an F1 career dating back to 2001, is making a comeback with Renault next season after two years out.

Leclerc would bet on Russell winning in Hamilton's car

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says he would bet on George Russell winning Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix when the Briton makes his Mercedes debut as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in the penultimate race of the season. Russell, 22, has yet to score a point in 36 races with struggling Williams but he could go from zero to hero in Bahrain after seven-times world champion Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19.

Marquez has third surgery on his right arm

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has had a third operation on his right arm to put in a new plate, his Repsol Honda team said in a statement on Thursday. The Spaniard fractured his humerus in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in July and had a second operation after damaging a plate in his arm while opening a window at home.

Refunds sought for 18% of tickets sold in Japan, organisers say

Refund requests have been made for around 18% of the tickets sold in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, the organising committee said on Thursday. Ticket holders in Japan were given the chance to ask for refunds because of the one-year postponement to the Games caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.