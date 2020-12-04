Left Menu
ISL 7: We were a threat to ATK Mohun Bagan, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagan clinched their third win in the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) through a stoppage-time winner from Roy Krishna but Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter feels his side was not unlucky as they played quite brilliantly.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:37 IST
Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Baxter was disappointed after their solid performance for the large part of the game got undone in the dying minutes but the coach also felt that his side was a threat to the opposition. "It would have been unlucky if we continued playing the way we were and then we lost the match, but we didn't. We started making decisions on the field that made it difficult when we lost the ball and tried to defend the spaces around the defenders. We gave up too many set-plays and transitions," said Baxter at the post-match presentation.

"But we were also a threat. We kept them out of our final third long enough. We're not unlucky when we make the silly decisions that we made," he further said. "If you give up set-plays in the last few minutes of the game, you can get hit by your opponents, so that is something we have to learn," the coach added.

Odisha FC will next take on Mumbai City FC on Sunday. (ANI)

