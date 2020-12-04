Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Boys will be giving everything to take three points, says Bengaluru FC coach Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat has said that his side will be leaving no stone unturned as Chennaiyin FC have always been one of their biggest opponents over the years.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:09 IST
ISL 7: Boys will be giving everything to take three points, says Bengaluru FC coach Cuadrat
Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat has said that his side will be leaving no stone unturned as Chennaiyin FC have always been one of their biggest opponents over the years. The two teams will lock horns in their third game of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. Coach Cuadrat knows the importance of the first win and said that his side will be giving everything to take all three points.

"Chennaiyin FC have always been one of our big opponents over the years and there is a good rivalry between the teams," the Bengaluru FC website quoted Cuadrat as saying. "Unfortunately, the game will be without our fans and we will not be receiving any help from the stands. But the boys will be giving everything because we want to take all three points," he added.

Chennaiyin, who staged an inspired comeback in the second half of last season only to go down to ATK in the final, have had to deal with some key departures, most notably Owen Coyle who was responsible for their change in fortunes. Hungarian coach Csaba Laszlo holds the reins at Chennaiyin now and has brought along with him a few new faces.

The hosts have roped in strikers Esmael Goncalves and Jakub Sylvestr, along with signing Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev and Memo Moura in what is an already strong midfield comprising Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, and Lallianzuala Chhangte. "Chennaiyin FC have made good signings and they will be a tough opponent who will keep asking us questions through the 90 minutes of the game. Their Indian players have also improved a lot in recent years and they are showing it in every game," said Cuadrat.

Bengaluru FC will look to bag their first win of the season and the coach admitted that his side will have to perform better in the third game of the season. "We know that we have to improve at the other end of the pitch, the way we arrive in the other box. The players know that and have been working hard. We have been practising different situations," said Cuadrat

"What has been happening is that we are not winning a lot of duels in attack. The final pass to create the chance is missing. We know that and we are working to rectify that. The team is showing consistency, they know how we want to play but we haven't hit our best form to make things count," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo Games postponement to cost $2.8 bln - organisers

The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost 294 billion yen 2.8 billion, organisers said on Friday.The extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metr...

Indian Navy an outstanding force: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described the Indian Navy as an outstanding force as he greeted it on the occasion of Navy Day. In a tweet, Singh hailed the Indian Navys professionalism and particularly mentioned its efforts to kee...

First COVID-19 vaccines may reach Poland in Jan -PM's top aide

The first coronavirus vaccines could reach Poland in January, the Polish prime ministers top aide said on Friday, as emerging Europes biggest country prepares to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme.Poland has ordered 45 million COVI...

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.With less than four weeks left until the United Kingdom finall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020