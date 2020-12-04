Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wassan to head DDCA's new Cricket Advisory Committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:39 IST
Wassan to head DDCA's new Cricket Advisory Committee

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday named former India player Atul Wassan as the chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the upcoming season. The three member committee also comprises former India internationals Parvinder Awana and Robin Singh Junior.

This is the first cricketing policy decision taken by new DDCA president Rohan Jaitley. The CAC is entitled to make recommendations to the DDCA president on appointment of selection committees, coaches, support staff as per article 29 of the Articles of Association of the governing body.

The terms and conditions for appointments of all cricketing posts (selectors, support staff, coaches, managers) will also be decided by the CAC. The recommendations can only be put forth as and when BCCI announces tournament schedule in purview of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. "The committee shall be responsible for maintaining highest standards of transparency in each and every aspect," Jaitley was quoted as saying in the notification issued on Friday.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee expresses solidarity with farmers protesting against 'draconian' farm laws

Recalling her 26-day long hunger strike against the forceful acquisition of agricultural land in 2006, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her solidarity with the protesting farmers against the three farm laws pas...

Energy stocks drive gains in European shares

Oil stocks lifted European shares on Friday, with Londons blue-chip index hitting nine-month highs, while signs of progress in fiscal stimulus in the United States also aided sentiment.London FTSE 100 rose 0.8 as crude prices gained after a...

Italy's Eni joins North Sea wind power grab with Dogger deal

Italys Eni is buying a 20 stake in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project from Norways Equinor and Britains SSE as it seeks to gain expertise in the sector and cut its greenhouse gas emissions 80 by 2050.The project off the northeast coast of En...

Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. For uploading data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020