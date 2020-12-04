Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:15 IST
Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja, who played a spectacular knock to power India to a defendable 161/7, was hit on the helmet in the final over of the innings and the BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings.

Vaughan was irked at India's use of the substitute without following the desired protocol as Jadeja didn't undergo a concussion test after he was seen limping in the final over. "No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion ... he then looks like his has done something to his leg ... then they pull the concussion replacement," Vaughan tweeted.

Jadeja played the role of a finisher to the tee as he hit 33 off the 34 runs that came in the last two overs. The southpaw tore into the Australian bowling in the last two overs and anything in the arc went into the stands as he finished with a strike-rate of 191.30. The 19th over saw Jadeja smash 23 runs that included three boundaries and a six. Having lost the way in the middle overs thanks to some consistent bowling from the hosts, it required Jadeja to show the way as he sent the Australian bowlers on a leather hunt.

Earlier, after electing to bowl first, Australia got immediate reward as Mitchell Starc sent Shikhar Dhawan (1) packing in the third over. The bad start went worse when a few overs later, Mitchell Swepson got the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli (9). Sanju Samson then joined opening batsman KL Rahul and the duo started rebuilding the innings after India finished the powerplay overs on 42 with 8 wickets in the bag.

At the halfway mark, India's score read 75/2 and just when things started to look good, Samson hit one straight to the cover as Moises Henriques picked his first wicket of the day. The wicket of Samson triggered a middle-order collapse as India lost Manish Pandey and Rahul in quick succession as the Men in Blue slipped from 86/2 to 92/5. Jadeja though kept his cool and ensured that the visitors ended the innings on a high. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Carrie Underwood says she found 'sense of peace' in quarantine

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood recently spoke with Apple Musics Zane Lowe for his At Home With series and opened up about how the nationwide coronavirus quarantine has changed her life. According to Fox News, the ongoing corona...

Praween Prakash appointed Purba Medinipur SP

The West Bengal government on Friday named Praween Prakash as the new superintendent of police of Purba Medinipur district, a notification said. Prakash was deputy commissioner of North Zone in Howrah Police Commissionerate.Prakash replaces...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Not sure whether Chahal will play next game, says Samson

Despite Yuzvendra Chahals heroics in the first T20I, India batsman Sanju Samson isnt sure about the spinners inclusion in the playing XI for the second match against Australia on Sunday. Chahal turned the tide after he took the field in the...

Veteran Indian-origin activist Rashid 'Ram' Salojee passes away in South Africa

Prominent Indian-origin apartheid-era activist Dr Rashid Ahmed Mahmood has died in South Africa. He was 87. Mahmood passed away peacefully in his Lenasia residence in Gauteng Province on Wednesday. He was not receiving treatment for any ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020