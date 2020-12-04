Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Robbie Fowler plots East Bengal's revival against NorthEast

After successive defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal will look to register their first win as they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday.

ANI | Vasco Da Gama (Goa) | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:28 IST
ISL 7: Robbie Fowler plots East Bengal's revival against NorthEast
SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After successive defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal will look to register their first win as they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday. Coach Robbie Fowler's side is yet to score in the league and have conceded 5 goals in their opening two fixtures. The former Liverpool striker believes that it was individual errors that cost his side the points.

"In all honesty, I will love to have them (more reinforcement) in all areas of the park. But I can't complain because we have what we have. Individual errors have cost us," Fowler said in an ISL media release. Meanwhile, NorthEast will aim to carry on with their positive start to the season. "We want to compete. We are going in a good direction. We have to improve a lot. The goal for this season is to be competitive. We have to take one game at a time. We will do everything we can to win," said coach Gerard Nus.

NorthEast United might have a lot going for them but the one area that is a concern is scoring from open play. Three of the four goals that Highlanders have scored are from set-pieces. "We are working to create chances from open play and set-pieces," said Nus. "We will not have only one plan. We are focussing on ourselves. We watched them (East Bengal) play and they did not have the results they wanted. But they are going to be difficult and a threat to us. It will be a tough game. We know how good they are with the ball. They are well organised during set-pieces. We are going to stop them and create chances against them. That's the plan."

"We have many new faces. We have six foreign players and many Indians who are new. This is a short season. We have established a plan since day one. We have started to bring in tactical ideas," added Nus. With both sides letting their opponents have most of the ball in their previous matches and preferring to attack on the counter, Saturday's clash will make for interesting viewing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Carrie Underwood says she found 'sense of peace' in quarantine

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood recently spoke with Apple Musics Zane Lowe for his At Home With series and opened up about how the nationwide coronavirus quarantine has changed her life. According to Fox News, the ongoing corona...

Praween Prakash appointed Purba Medinipur SP

The West Bengal government on Friday named Praween Prakash as the new superintendent of police of Purba Medinipur district, a notification said. Prakash was deputy commissioner of North Zone in Howrah Police Commissionerate.Prakash replaces...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Not sure whether Chahal will play next game, says Samson

Despite Yuzvendra Chahals heroics in the first T20I, India batsman Sanju Samson isnt sure about the spinners inclusion in the playing XI for the second match against Australia on Sunday. Chahal turned the tide after he took the field in the...

Veteran Indian-origin activist Rashid 'Ram' Salojee passes away in South Africa

Prominent Indian-origin apartheid-era activist Dr Rashid Ahmed Mahmood has died in South Africa. He was 87. Mahmood passed away peacefully in his Lenasia residence in Gauteng Province on Wednesday. He was not receiving treatment for any ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020