Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juventus tried to 'speed up' Suarez naturalisation, say prosecutors

Serie A champions Juventus on Friday said their sporting director Fabio Paratici had been placed under criminal investigation over the alleged attempt to speed up procedures to gain Italian citizenship for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez. Suarez, whose wife is of Italian descent, passed the exam in September at the University for Foreigners in Perugia as part of the naturalisation process needed for his potential transfer to the Serie A champions.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:48 IST
Soccer-Juventus tried to 'speed up' Suarez naturalisation, say prosecutors

Serie A champions Juventus on Friday said their sporting director Fabio Paratici had been placed under criminal investigation over the alleged attempt to speed up procedures to gain Italian citizenship for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

Suarez, whose wife is of Italian descent, passed the exam in September at the University for Foreigners in Perugia as part of the naturalisation process needed for his potential transfer to the Serie A champions. Juventus, who hoped to sign him from Barcelona needed him to acquire Italian citizenship to avoid exceeding their permitted quota of non-EU players, but suspicions were quickly raised in the media that he was given preferential treatment.

In a statement, Juventus denied any wrongdoing and said they were confident investigation would soon clarify Paratici's position. A statement by Perugia chief prosecutor Raffaele Cantone said that Juventus management "took action, even at the highest institutional levels, to 'speed up' the granting of Italian citizenship for Suarez."

"It emerged that the contents of the test had been communicated in advance to the player himself and the result and the score of the exam had been predetermined in order to correspond to the requests made by Juventus," the prosecutor statement said. Four university officials were suspended for eight months as a precautionary measure. The university has denied wrongdoing.

The prosecutors said they were still investigating whether "individuals other than those belonging to the university" may have committed an offence. Suarez, 33, obtained the intermediate B1 qualification required for citizenship in 15 minutes, his examiner said after the test, having only done the oral part of the exam.

Suarez was eventually signed by Atletico Madrid while Juventus signed Spaniard Alvaro Morata to strengthen their attack. (Writing by Brian Homewood and Angelo Amante, additional reporting by Joe Walker; editing by Gavin Jones and Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the Rajasthan government might consider imposing curfew in areas where the coronavirus infection was high. He directed officials to ensure action against those who are violating health protoco...

Cuban government reneges on rights dialogue with artists

Cubas Communist government on Friday reneged on its promise to dialogue with artists calling for greater freedom of expression, saying it disagreed with their conditions for the meeting and would not negotiate with enemies of the Revolution...

Lasting high? Cannabis industry aims to build on Thanksgiving rush

U.S. cannabis sales hit record levels over the Thanksgiving weekend, prompting industry predictions the combination of COVID-19 anxiety and a trend towards legalisation has triggered a permanent uplift in demand. After years of sluggish off...

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire. The teenager was hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020