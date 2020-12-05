Ind vs Aus: Nathan Lyon added to T20 squad, Aussies await Finch's scan results

Australian Test spinner Nathan Lyon has been added to the T20I squad for the remaining two games against India. Lyon has replaced injured left-arm spinner, Ashton Agar. The right-arm spinner has joined Mitchell Swepson, who played the first T20I against India on Friday.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Cameron Green has been released to play for Australia A in their game against India A which gets underway on Sunday. Also, skipper Aaron Finch is awaiting scan results following injury concerns in the first match. "With Ashton Agar out of the #AUSvIND T20I series with an injury, off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been added to the Australia squad!" ICC tweeted.

"Captain Aaron Finch is awaiting scan results following injury concerns in the first match," it added. On Friday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining series and pacer Shardul Thakur is added to the national squad.

Jadeja, who played a spectacular knock to power India to a defendable 161/7, was hit on the helmet in the final over of the innings and the BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia.

"Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on December 4, 2020," BCCI said in a release on Friday. "The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," it added.

India made a winning start to the three-match T20I series as they beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20I in Canberra on Friday. The second T20I between the two teams will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. (ANI)