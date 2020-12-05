Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL: Brisbane Heat's Tom Banton pulls out of tournament

England cricketer Tom Banton has pulled out from the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) citing bio-bubble demands, the Brisbane Heat said on Saturday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 05-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 12:17 IST
BBL: Brisbane Heat's Tom Banton pulls out of tournament
England's Tom Banton (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England cricketer Tom Banton has pulled out from the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) citing bio-bubble demands, the Brisbane Heat said on Saturday. Banton, who turned 22 last month, was scheduled to be available for the Heat after Christmas, once he completed two weeks of hotel quarantine in the wake of the South African tour where he has been a reserve, non-playing member of the ODI and T20I squad.

However, he contacted the club this week to inform them that he was unable to fulfill his contract in the wake of a year of almost constant cricket and bio-security restrictions stemming from the global pandemic. Heat coach Darren Lehmann was disappointed not to have Banton with the club again this summer but supported the English cricketer's decision to withdraw from the showpiece event.

"Look firstly Tom is a terrific young man. He's an impressive person and someone who we know would not have made a decision like this lightly and not without a great deal of soul-searching," Lehmann said in an official statement. "After speaking with him at length, the best option for him is to head home to his family and loved ones and give himself every chance to recover. We've always been strong as a club that your family comes first and so we back his decision 100 per cent and hope he is feeling restored and mended very soon," he added.

Banton had arrived in South Africa with England, shortly after the end of the IPL last month and entered another month-long bubble. He re-signed with Brisbane for a further two seasons at the start of 2020 after hitting three half-centuries at a strike rate of 176.98 in his haul of 223 runs in his debut BBL season.

"It has been harder than I thought spending so much time in the hubs and bubbles and I came to the realisation that it wasn't doing me much good,'' Banton said from South Africa. "I will miss playing in front of the crowds at the Gabba and the Gold Coast who were so passionate about the Heat and hope that I can repeat that experience again in the future," he added.

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 during his mandatory hotel quarantine period since arriving from Afghanistan at the start of the week. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ritu Phogat beats Jomary Torres, extends unbeaten pro MMA record

Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title here. The 26-year-old Indian beat Philippines Jomary Torres via technical knockout in round one of ONE Championship ONE at the ...

Mumbai City FC eye third straight win against Odisha FC

With a well-oiled unit at their disposal, in-form Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their third successive win when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. Mumbai first registered a 1-0 win against FC Goa and then ...

14 people arrested in UP's Pratapgarh for gambling

Fourteen people have been arrested on charges of gambling here, police said on Saturday. They were caught gambling on Friday and a pack of cards, 13 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones and Rs 84,560 in cash were seized, according to a statement ...

Super 30 founder to be expert at KBC

Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar will be the expert at popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Mondays episode. Kumar will be the expert on episodes 51, 61 and 62 of the 12th edition of KBC hosted by megastar Amitabh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020