Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Robben comeback on hold until next year

Robben's much anticipated return to his home town club FC Groningen has proven a disappointment as he has played just 44 minutes in two appearances in the Dutch league this season. He has struggled with hamstring problems and now has a calf injury.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 15:19 IST
Soccer-Robben comeback on hold until next year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Netherlands international Arjen Robben's comeback has been delayed until next year as the 36-year-old continues to battle with injury, but he is still hoping to play this season. Robben's much anticipated return to his home town club FC Groningen has proven a disappointment as he has played just 44 minutes in two appearances in the Dutch league this season.

He has struggled with hamstring problems and now has a calf injury. "It is not yet going as I would like," he told his club's website (fcgroningen.nl).

"We have worked hard in recent months, but unfortunately without the desired result. "I will use the rest of the year to recover and would really like to be on the field with the team in the New Year and play matches.

"Whether this will work, I cannot say yet. That we'll see in the coming period. Although my own situation has been disappointing, I am happy that our team is doing so well." Groningen are eighth in the 18-team table, 10 points off the top.

Robben has a long history of injuries but still won 12 league titles in his career at PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before retiring at the end of the 2018-19 season. In June, he announced he had changed his mind and was making a return at his local club, where he had debuted as a professional while still a teenager.

However, he went off in the first half of the opening league game against PSV Eindhoven in mid-September.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vit D modulates calcium differently in intestine than formerly thought, study reveals

A research conducted at the Rutgers University has found out that in a section of the intestine that earlier was thought not to have played any key role, calcium is regulated by Vitamin D. The findings from the study have revealed to have i...

Drug peddler held with 3.7 kg heroin in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler with 3.7 kilograms of heroin near Esplanade, a neighbourhood of Central Kolkata on Friday, the police said, adding that he would be produced in court today. Acting on credible information, on Decem...

UP: Man held for raping 14-year-old girl

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, officials said on Saturday. SHO, Ajnar police station, Shashi Kumar Pandey said the incident took place late on Thursday ...

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary asks officials to complete work related to Kumbh mela in time

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed officials to complete work related to next years Kumbh mela in time. According to the Information Department of Uttarakhand, a meeting was held on Saturday in connection with the Kumbh Mel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020