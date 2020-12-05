'We're still Liverpool': Klopp plays down injury concerns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will never give an excuse of injuries when they do not play to their full potential. The Reds have been battling an injury crisis but still, they have been able to show impressive performances. The side is currently second in the Premier League and has reached the last 16 in the Champions League.

"Whoever is available, we are still Liverpool. That's how we see it. It means we want to win the game. Actually, I think most of the people think we have to win the game. You can see that when you speak before a game, or after a game, people don't talk about who is available -- he is not available, he is not available, yes, yes, no -- nobody really would allow you to use such a situation as an excuse. And we don't, we don't," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "The situation is tough, 100 per cent, but we are at matchday -- where are we, nine, 10 coming? Not sure. So, it feels quite long already but it's not even a third of the season. So, who cares who is where at the moment. We try to play football. We won some games, drew in others, lost one massively. So, that's the job," he added.

During the start of the season, Liverpool had to endure injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Naby Keita. However, Arnold and Keita made their way to training on Friday. Liverpool is on the second-longest unbeaten home run in Premier League (64 games).

The Reds will next take on Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season. (ANI)