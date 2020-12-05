Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We're still Liverpool': Klopp plays down injury concerns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will never give an excuse of injuries when they do not play to their full potential.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:36 IST
'We're still Liverpool': Klopp plays down injury concerns
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will never give an excuse of injuries when they do not play to their full potential. The Reds have been battling an injury crisis but still, they have been able to show impressive performances. The side is currently second in the Premier League and has reached the last 16 in the Champions League.

"Whoever is available, we are still Liverpool. That's how we see it. It means we want to win the game. Actually, I think most of the people think we have to win the game. You can see that when you speak before a game, or after a game, people don't talk about who is available -- he is not available, he is not available, yes, yes, no -- nobody really would allow you to use such a situation as an excuse. And we don't, we don't," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "The situation is tough, 100 per cent, but we are at matchday -- where are we, nine, 10 coming? Not sure. So, it feels quite long already but it's not even a third of the season. So, who cares who is where at the moment. We try to play football. We won some games, drew in others, lost one massively. So, that's the job," he added.

During the start of the season, Liverpool had to endure injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Naby Keita. However, Arnold and Keita made their way to training on Friday. Liverpool is on the second-longest unbeaten home run in Premier League (64 games).

The Reds will next take on Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vit D modulates calcium differently in intestine than formerly thought, study reveals

A research conducted at the Rutgers University has found out that in a section of the intestine that earlier was thought not to have played any key role, calcium is regulated by Vitamin D. The findings from the study have revealed to have i...

Drug peddler held with 3.7 kg heroin in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler with 3.7 kilograms of heroin near Esplanade, a neighbourhood of Central Kolkata on Friday, the police said, adding that he would be produced in court today. Acting on credible information, on Decem...

UP: Man held for raping 14-year-old girl

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, officials said on Saturday. SHO, Ajnar police station, Shashi Kumar Pandey said the incident took place late on Thursday ...

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary asks officials to complete work related to Kumbh mela in time

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed officials to complete work related to next years Kumbh mela in time. According to the Information Department of Uttarakhand, a meeting was held on Saturday in connection with the Kumbh Mel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020