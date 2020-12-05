Sterling becomes first player to win 20 penalties in Premier League

Left Menu
Midfielder Raheem Sterling on Saturday became the first player in the history of the Premier League to win 20 penalties.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:39 IST
Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Midfielder Raheem Sterling on Saturday became the first player in the history of the Premier League to win 20 penalties. Sterling achieved the feat in the Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday.

Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-0 to reach the fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 10 matches. In the match against Fulham, Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne scored goals for Manchester City.

Sterling has registered more than 100 goals for Manchester City in 256 appearances for the club. Midfielder Sterling had scored the opening goal of the match for City and then in the 26th minute, he was brought down inside the penalty area and as a result, City were awarded a penalty.

The referee awarded a penalty and then de Bruyne converted the opportunity into a goal. With this, Sterling won his 20th penalty and he edged ahead of Leicester City's Jamie Vardy who has won 19 penalties so far. (ANI)

