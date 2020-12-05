Motor racing-Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

Motor racing-Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at SakhirReuters | Manama | Updated: 06-12-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:38 IST
Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday's floodlit Formula One race with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a surprising fourth.
Hamilton has already won the title, his record-equalling seventh, but the Briton is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
